FCC Names Degani New Acting General Counsel

Nicholas Degani has been named acting FCC general counsel. It is an interim appointment following the departure of Jennifer Tatel, who was only named to the acting post last month. The chairman signaled Degani's post was also temporary.



General counsel is the FCC's chief legal advisor.



Tatel had already been planning to exit the FCC to join a law firm when she took over as acting general counsel, according to sources, but postponed that move to fill in after the exit of General Counsel Brendan Carr to become the third Republican FCC Commissioner.



“I’m pleased that Nick has agreed to take on this temporary role as acting general counsel," said the chairman. "Nick is a tremendous asset to the agency and his knowledge and experience will be critical in this position. I would also like to thank Jennifer for her excellent work and for agreeing to delay her departure date from the FCC so that there could be a smooth transition following Brendan Carr’s confirmation as Commissioner. I wish her all the best moving forward.”



Degani had been senior counsel to the chairman, and before that his wireline legal advisor. He is a graduate of Harvard Law and Yale undergraduate.