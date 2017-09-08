FCC Names Diversity Committee Members
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has announced the members of the reconstituted Advisory Committee on Diversity and Digital Empowerment.
The committee will hold its first meeting Sept. 25. The FCC has also created a public docket (No. 17-208) where the public can weigh in with its communications diversity concerns.
Julia Johnson, president of NetCommunications will Chair the committee and Diane Sutter, president of ShootingStar Broadcasting, will be vice chair.
The committee will include three working groups, broadcast diversity and development, digital empowerment and inclusion, and diversity and the tech sector.
The chairman announced back in April he was creating the committee. The FCC formerly had a Diversity Advisory Committee, but its charter expired without being reconstituted.
Committee members, according to the FCC are:
Kathleen Q. Abernathy, Special Counsel, Wilkinson Barker Knauer, LLC (and former FCC commissioner)
Maria E. Brennan, president and CEO, Women in Cable Telecommunications
Rudy Brioche, VP and counsel, Global Public Policy,Comcast Corporation (and former FCC commissioner advisor)
Ron Busby, Sr., president and CEO, U.S. Black Chambers, Inc.
Victor X. Cerda, senior VP, V-me Media, Inc.
Brigitte F. Daniel, Esq., executive VP, Wilco Electronic Systems, Inc.
Jannette L. Dates, Dean Emerita, Howard University School of Communications
Linda Spradley Dunn, CEO and founder, Odyssey Media
Donna M. Epps, VP of public policy and strategic alliances, Verizon
Andre Fernandez, president and CEO, CBS Radio, CBS Corporation
Maurita Coley Flippin, executive VP, multicultural media, Telecom and Internet Council
Heather Gate, director of digital inclusion, Connected Nation
David Honig, principal and CEO, JulGlo Productions (and former head of MMTC)
Janice Bryant Howroyd, founder and CEO, Act-1 Group
Dr. Ronald Johnson, chief subject matter expert – diversity and inclusion, The Wireless Infrastructure Association
Sherman K. Kizart, managing director and founder, Kizart Media Partners
Fatema Kothari, VP, San Francisco Bay Area Internet Society
Mario Lopez, oresident, Hispanic Leadership Fund
Marc H. Morial, president and CEO, National Urban League
Javier Palomarez, president and CEO, United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Henry Rivera, senior advisor, Emma Bowen Foundation (and former FCC commissioner)
Alfredo Rodriguez, VP, DishLATINO, Dish Network
Brian Scarpelli, senior policy counsel, ACT/The App Association
Cindy (Xin) Shao, president, Asian American Chamber of Commerce
Marie R. Sylla-Dixon, VP, Federal Government and External Affairs, T-Mobile USA, T-Mobile US, Inc.
Dr. Nicol Turner-Lee, resident fellow, Brookings Institution Center for Technology Innovation – Governance Studies Brookings Institution (and former MMTC VP)
Brent Wilkes, CEO, League of Latin American Citizens
James L. Winston, president, National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters
Chris Wood, executive director, LGBT Technology Partnership & Institute
