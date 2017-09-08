FCC Names Diversity Committee Members

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has announced the members of the reconstituted Advisory Committee on Diversity and Digital Empowerment.



The committee will hold its first meeting Sept. 25. The FCC has also created a public docket (No. 17-208) where the public can weigh in with its communications diversity concerns.



Julia Johnson, president of NetCommunications will Chair the committee and Diane Sutter, president of ShootingStar Broadcasting, will be vice chair.



The committee will include three working groups, broadcast diversity and development, digital empowerment and inclusion, and diversity and the tech sector.



The chairman announced back in April he was creating the committee. The FCC formerly had a Diversity Advisory Committee, but its charter expired without being reconstituted.



Committee members, according to the FCC are:

Kathleen Q. Abernathy, Special Counsel, Wilkinson Barker Knauer, LLC (and former FCC commissioner)

Maria E. Brennan, president and CEO, Women in Cable Telecommunications

Rudy Brioche, VP and counsel, Global Public Policy,Comcast Corporation (and former FCC commissioner advisor)

Ron Busby, Sr., president and CEO, U.S. Black Chambers, Inc.



Victor X. Cerda, senior VP, V-me Media, Inc.

Brigitte F. Daniel, Esq., executive VP, Wilco Electronic Systems, Inc.

Jannette L. Dates, Dean Emerita, Howard University School of Communications

Linda Spradley Dunn, CEO and founder, Odyssey Media

Donna M. Epps, VP of public policy and strategic alliances, Verizon

Andre Fernandez, president and CEO, CBS Radio, CBS Corporation

Maurita Coley Flippin, executive VP, multicultural media, Telecom and Internet Council

Heather Gate, director of digital inclusion, Connected Nation

David Honig, principal and CEO, JulGlo Productions (and former head of MMTC)

Janice Bryant Howroyd, founder and CEO, Act-1 Group

Dr. Ronald Johnson, chief subject matter expert – diversity and inclusion, The Wireless Infrastructure Association

Sherman K. Kizart, managing director and founder, Kizart Media Partners

Fatema Kothari, VP, San Francisco Bay Area Internet Society

Mario Lopez, oresident, Hispanic Leadership Fund

Marc H. Morial, president and CEO, National Urban League

Javier Palomarez, president and CEO, United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Henry Rivera, senior advisor, Emma Bowen Foundation (and former FCC commissioner)

Alfredo Rodriguez, VP, DishLATINO, Dish Network

Brian Scarpelli, senior policy counsel, ACT/The App Association

Cindy (Xin) Shao, president, Asian American Chamber of Commerce

Marie R. Sylla-Dixon, VP, Federal Government and External Affairs, T-Mobile USA, T-Mobile US, Inc.

Dr. Nicol Turner-Lee, resident fellow, Brookings Institution Center for Technology Innovation – Governance Studies Brookings Institution (and former MMTC VP)

Brent Wilkes, CEO, League of Latin American Citizens

James L. Winston, president, National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters

Chris Wood, executive director, LGBT Technology Partnership & Institute