Carr, Rosenworcel Sworn in as FCC Commissioners

The FCC is back at full strength.



Brendan Carr has been sworn in as the newest member of the Republican majority and Jessica Rosenworcel has rejoined the commission with a new, five-year term.



"It is a tremendous honor and privilege to serve as a Commissioner of the FCC," Carr said in his first official statement. "I am grateful to President Trump for nominating me and to the United States Senate for confirming me to serve the American public in this capacity.



"I have had the privilege of working at the agency for over five years [most recently as general counsel], and that experience has instilled in me a deep appreciation for the FCC’s work and its talented staff. Whether it is promoting broadband deployment, maintaining the United States’ leadership in wireless, or advancing public safety, I look forward to hitting the ground running and working with my colleagues at the Commission to serve the public interest."



"I am honored and humbled to enjoy the privilege and responsibility of returning to serve as a Commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission," said Rosenworce. "I firmly believe that the future belongs to the connected. No matter who you are or where you live, you need access to modern communications to have a fair shot at 21st century success. That’s why the Commission’s work is so important and I thank the President and the United States Senate for this opportunity. I pledge to fight to make sure that the public interest is served and everyone across this country has access to the best, most reliable communications in the world.



"I look forward to working with my fellow Commissioners and the exceptionally talented staff of the Federal Communications Commission."



Both Carr and Rosenworcel were confirmed by the Senate last week.



“I congratulate Brendan and Jessica on their swearing in and welcome them to the FCC as Commissioners," said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. "I’m pleased that the Commission is once again at full capacity. They will be valuable assets to the FCC, and I look forward to collaborating with them to close the digital divide, promote innovation, protect consumers, and improve the agency’s operations.”



"The Benton Foundation congratulates Commissioners Rosenworcel and Carr as they begin their terms on the Federal Communications Commission," said Executive Director Adrianne Furniss. "They both bring a wealth of experience to the challenges and opportunities facing the FCC.



"Although the ways we communicate appear to change daily, the public interest principles enshrined in our communications laws remain paramount – robust and affordable wired and wireless service available to everyone, everywhere in the United States. As we embrace Internet-based communications and all the innovation it delivers, Benton looks forward to working with Commissioners Rosenworcel and Carr to promote broadband deployment and close the Digital Divide, while protecting consumers, innovation, and competition."