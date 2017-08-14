Tatel Named Acting FCC General Counsel

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has named Jennifer Tatel acting general counsel.



The vacancy was created when FCC General Counsel Brendan Carr was sworn in last week as the newest Republican commissioner.



Tatel was most recently chief of staff and deputy general counsel. Before that she was a legal advisor to then commissioner Meredith Attwell Baker.



“Jennifer is known for her legal acumen, FCC expertise, and careful judgment-—qualities that have served the Commission well as she has assumed various leadership positions,” said Pai in a statement. “I thank her for agreeing to take on this new role and am confident that with her appointment, the Office of General Counsel is in good hands.”