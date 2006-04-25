FCC Names Acting Deputy General Counsel
FCC Chairman Kevin Martin has tapped Eric Miller as acting deputy general counsel.
Miller was most recently on the appellate staff of the civil division at the Justice Department. Before that , he was a law clerk for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and for Judge Laurence Silberman of the D.C. Court of Appeals.
