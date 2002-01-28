FCC mulls points option for radio

Proposals for overcoming obstacles to the creation of hundreds of new radio

stations will be issued by the Federal Communications Commission at its Feb. 14

open meeting.

The commission is looking for ways to resolve a July court decision barring

it from auctioning broadcast licenses when noncommercial operators are among the

applicants.

Suggested solutions included banning noncommercial applicants from new

commercial allotments altogether or implementing a system that would awards

points to applicants based on several public-interest factors.

Under the points system, the public broadcaster that tallied the most points

would be declared the winner. If a commercial applicant scored most,

noncommercial applicants would be disqualified and an auction would determine

the winner.

Resolution is needed before auction of roughly 600 FM and AM allotments can

be scheduled.