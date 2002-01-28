FCC mulls Northpoint options

Federal Communications Commission staff has presented the agency's

commissioners with several options for deciding on Northpoint Technology Ltd.'s

plan to create a terrestrially transmitted multichannel-TV service.

Among the issues being debated, sources said, are whether to pursue a

market-by-market phase-in and the levels of interference the new service will be

permitted to create.

Sources tracking the decision-making pipeline were unsure about the status of

the biggest question: whether to grant the license to Northpoint, which is led

by CEO Sophia Collier, or to auction it to the highest bidder.

In December 2000, the FCC indicated a preference for the auction approach,

and Northpoint's rivals and direct-broadcast satellite critics said they see no

indication that the commission is changing its mind.