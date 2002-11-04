FCC mulling demos in EEO requirements

Federal Communications Commission members late last week were mulling whether

to keep alive prospects for new annual employment reports that would require

broadcasters and cable systems to report demographic hiring data.

The debate is part of the FCC's effort to rewrite minority- and

gender-recruiting rules scheduled to be approved Nov. 7. The rules will require

broad outreach programs to solicit job applicants.

Fearing that the demographic employment data could subject stations to

discrimination complaints, the state broadcast associations want the FCC to

reject the idea now. Minority advocates want the FCC to hold off pending a new

round of public comment on their constitutionality.

Potential for FCC abuse of demographic data led judges to strike down two

previous incarnations of recruiting rules.