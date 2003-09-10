FCC Moves to Lift Freeze

The Federal Communications Commission's Media Bureau moved quickly Wednesday to lift the freeze on station-transfer

applications it had imposed following a court stay of the new FCC rules that were to guide those applications.

It has decided instead to process them under the old rules currently in

effect and using the old forms.

As a housekeeping measure, it must first publish something in the Federal

Register, which it will try to do within the next several days, at which point

it will be business as "used to be usual," at least for the time being.

The news will be particularly pleasing to media brokers, who wrote FCC

chairman Michael Powell Wednesday citing various hardship cases, including a sick man

who needs the money for health care, an African American on the verge of losing

his financing and the Salvation Army and the needy families deprived of their

aid.

All of these were the potential victims of the FCC's continued freeze on station

transfers, wrote Larry Patrick, president of the National Association of Media

Brokers.

Patrick outlined those and other scenarios and asked the FCC to lift the

freeze, which was reimposed after the court stay of the FCC's new

media-ownership rules.

He cited those and other examples of station buyers and sellers "caused

severe hardship" by the stoppage.