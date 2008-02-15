FCC Moves Broadband Hearing to Feb. 25

The Federal Communications Commission moved the date of its en banc public hearing up one day to Feb. 25.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. from Harvard Law School in Cambridge, Mass., FCC chairman Kevin Martin's alma mater.

The commission is combining its monthly meeting with a panel on broadband-network practices.

The FCC is currently investigating complaints against cable and telephone networks' broadband-traffic management, including allegations that they blocked e-mails and impeded peer-to-peer traffic. It also has an open inquiry into network management.

An FCC spokesman declined to elaborate on why the date -- which had been set only three days earlier -- had to be changed.