FCC Meeting Canceled

The Federal Communications Commission canceled its Friday meeting.

There was only one item left on the agenda, "a notice of proposed rulemaking regarding implementation of the New and Emerging Technologies 911 Improvement Act of 2008," which it will take up at another time.

The commission late Thursday deleted one agenda item and said the other, a waiver for small cable operators from its viewability rule, had already been approved.

Chairman Kevin Martin told reporters the meeting -- which was going to be by telephone since not all of the commissioners were in town -- might eventually be scrapped. The fact that the commissioners voted the viewability item on circulation helped to pave the way for the cancellation.

The FCC held a public meeting earlier this month, and it is only required to hold one such open meeting per month.