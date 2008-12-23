FCC to Meet Dec. 30

The FCC has announced it will have a December meeting after all. The meeting will be by conference call on Dec. 30, though it is likely no business will actually transpire since there are currently no agenda items.

FCC Chairman Kevin Martin cancelled the Dec. 18 meeting after he couldn't get enough votes on some items and was warned off taking up some of those and others by a pair of powerful legislators.

It will be Martin's penultimate meeting as chairman, with the final meeting scheduled for Jan. 15. He is expected to outline the agenda for that meeting on Dec. 29.

FCC rules require at least one public meeting per month.