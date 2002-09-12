FCC media-ownership rewrite to begin

The Federal Communications Commission Thursday will launch its comprehensive

rewrite of broadcast-ownership limits.

On the docket will be a call for suggested changes to rules limiting national

broadcast ownership, cross-ownership of local radio and TV stations, TV duopolies

and dual TV-network ownership.

Consolidated into that rulemaking will be previously launched proceedings on

local broadcast/newspaper cross-ownership and local radio concentration.

A few weeks later, several FCC-commissioned studies of media-industry

economics will be issued.

Comments on the proposed rule changes and the studies will be due at the same

time.