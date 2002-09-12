FCC media-ownership rewrite to begin
The Federal Communications Commission Thursday will launch its comprehensive
rewrite of broadcast-ownership limits.
On the docket will be a call for suggested changes to rules limiting national
broadcast ownership, cross-ownership of local radio and TV stations, TV duopolies
and dual TV-network ownership.
Consolidated into that rulemaking will be previously launched proceedings on
local broadcast/newspaper cross-ownership and local radio concentration.
A few weeks later, several FCC-commissioned studies of media-industry
economics will be issued.
Comments on the proposed rule changes and the studies will be due at the same
time.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.