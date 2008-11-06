FCC May Fine Stations For Violating Children's Ad Rules

The FCC has proposed fining two TV stations a total of $16,000 (the baseline $8,000 apiece) for violating its children's TV advertising rules.



Both stations, KSTW-TV Tacomah, Wash., and KBCW-TV San Francisco, volunteered their ad overages to the FCC as part of their requests for license renewals, which the FCC has yet to act on, though it has had the applications for over two years in each case.



In the case of KSTW, the station exceeded ad limits by one minute in one case, two minutes in another, and aired two so-called program-length commercials when they aired ads in two shows that featured characters similar to those in the programs.



KBCW-TV was cited for airing a Disney On Ice commercial featuring a Tarzan character in the Tarzan show, as well as failing to put all of the requisite information in its public file.