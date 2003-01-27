FCC may alter DTV simulcasting requirement

The Federal Communications Commission said Monday that it might ease digital

simulcasting requirements forcing TV stations to duplicate analog programming on

their digital signals.

The agency is asking for public input on whether the simulcasting mandate

will stifle development of innovative digital programming.

Currently, TV stations must duplicate 50 percent of their analog programming

on their digital signals beginning April 1.

The simulcast requirement increases to 75 percent in April 2004 and 100

percent in April 2005.

Revision of the simulcasting requirement is being considered as part of the

FCC's latest review of the digital-television transition, issued Monday.

The FCC is also asking for a new round of comment to supplement earlier input

on digital broadcasters' public-interest obligations, which the agency said it

would delineate "promptly" despite years of inaction. Also under

consideration: