FCC Looking For Input on Using Broadband to Promote "Digital Democracy"

The FCC wants input on how broadband can be used to promote what it calls "digital democracy."

In a request for comment issued Tuesday, the commission said it was specifically interested in its use for public hearings, town hall meetings, and elections, or what it said were the most "direct and regular" civic participation interactions.

Among the issues involved are privacy, fraud, voter registration, and best practices internationally.

The request is just one of a host of broadband-related calls for input as the FCC works to finish its national broadband plan by February.

Deadline for comments is Dec. 10.