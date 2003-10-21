FCC Localism Hearing Time Changed

The time for Wednesday’s Federal Communications Commission field hearing on broadcast localism has been moved up one half-hour.

The Charlotte, N.C., event will now begin at 5:30 p.m. and run until 8:45 p.m.

Scheduled to appear are several broadcasters from the Carolinas; Mary Klenze, president of the North Carolina League of Women Voters; and singer/songwriter Tift Merritt.

Audience members will also have the opportunity to pose questions and comment.