FCC likely to auction licenses sought by Northpoint

Northpoint Technology Ltd.'s wait for Federal Communications Commission

licenses may soon be over, but word is that it won't be getting the result it

wanted.

The FCC is expected to give Northpoint, headed by Sophia Collier, the

opportunity to use satellite spectrum to offer its wireless multichannel and

data services, but sources said that opportunity will come in the form of an FCC

auction.

Northpoint argued that it should get the licenses free-of-charge because

other users of satellite spectrum had.

Times have changed, however, and Congress expects the FCC to make money on

new licenses.

The agency is expected to release its decision this month.