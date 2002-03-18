FCC likely to auction licenses sought by Northpoint
Northpoint Technology Ltd.'s wait for Federal Communications Commission
licenses may soon be over, but word is that it won't be getting the result it
wanted.
The FCC is expected to give Northpoint, headed by Sophia Collier, the
opportunity to use satellite spectrum to offer its wireless multichannel and
data services, but sources said that opportunity will come in the form of an FCC
auction.
Northpoint argued that it should get the licenses free-of-charge because
other users of satellite spectrum had.
Times have changed, however, and Congress expects the FCC to make money on
new licenses.
The agency is expected to release its decision this month.
