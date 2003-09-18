FCC Lifts Station-Sale Freeze Again
The Federal Communications Commission’s Media Bureau Wednesday resumed
accepting applications for transfers of broadcast-station ownership.
The agency has twice frozen and thawed application processing to adjust its
review procedures to account for new, relaxed ownership limits approved June 2,
then for a return to previous limits after judges stayed the new rules.
Applications submitted on updated forms when the first freeze was lifted Aug.
14 must be resubmitted under the previous forms. Applications using the previous
forms that were pending prior to the June 2 vote to change ownership limits no
longer must be amended to show compliance. Got that?
