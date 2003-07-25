FCC license jam may break free soon
The freeze in new broadcast licenses might thaw soon, Washington attorneys
predicted Friday.
The Federal Communications Commission Friday submitted for approval by the
Office of Management and Budget new license-application forms that account for
changes to media-ownership rules.
An OMB sign-off is expected in roughly three weeks.
After the FCC's June 2 vote to change ownership rules, the agency stopped
accepting new license applications until the new forms could be readied.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.