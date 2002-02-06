FCC levies largest-ever fine

Peninsula Communications faces the revocation of all of its broadcast

licenses and it has been ordered to pay the largest Federal Communications

Commission fine ever imposed on a broadcaster.

Unless the company can convince an FCC administrative judge otherwise, the

commission said Wednesday that Peninsula's refusal to cease operation of seven

translators in Alaska, as ordered by the agency in May, makes it unfit to be a

licensee.

The company was also ordered to pay a $140,000 fine.

Peninsula operates four full-power radio stations in Alaska: KTGL(AM) Homer,

KXBA(FM) Nikiski, KWVV-FM Homer and KPEN-FM Soldotna.

The company also operates four translators in addition to the seven it was

ordered to shut in May.

Peninsula argued that it was not required to shut down the seven translators

until a federal appeals court rules on the company's appeal.

The FCC countered that even though applicants facing cease-and-desist orders

are typically allowed to operate until court appeals resolve, Peninsula has

failed to remedy a string of rules violations that have been ongoing since

1994.

In fact, ending those violations was a condition of license renewals and

application grants issued in 1997.

Furthermore, the agency said, Peninsula's refusal to comply with the May

order is grounds for the company to lose all of its licenses even if the court

overturns the cease-and-desist order against the translators.