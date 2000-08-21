The FCC last week made a third request for information from AOL and Time Warner,
The FCC last week made a third request for information from AOL and Time Warner, while it studies the two companies' plans to merge. The questions continue to address areas that have given the companies problems all along: whether the new company plans to open its cable networks to competitive providers of broadband Internet services, how the new company will treat competitive TV programming guides, and whether it will adopt open standards for instant messaging. The companies have until Aug. 28 to respond.
