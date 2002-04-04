FCC knocks down EchoStar's two-dish solution

EchoStar Communications Corp. is forbidden by law to provide its customers

with local TV stations dispersed over two satellite dishes, the Federal

Communications Commission ruled Thursday.

The commission said EchoStar can offer local TV signals on a second dish, but

if the company chooses to do that, it must offer all of the local TV signals in

that market on one dish or the other. It cannot divide the TV signals between

two dishes, thereby disenfranchising any TV signals not carried on the main

dish.

"Today we took an important and necessary action to ensure that all broadcast

stations are carried in a nondiscriminatory manner. EchoStar's two-dish plan

was implemented in such a way as to make some stations unavailable to

subscribers as a practical matter," said Ken Ferree, chief of the FCC's Media

Bureau.

The agency ruled that EchoStar must implement the order immediately and tell

the commission what its course of action will be within 30 days.

The company must also file updated reports in three months and again in five

months.

EchoStar always has said that the two-dish solution was an interim fix until it

could launch its two spot-beam satellites. One satellite has already been

launched, but it is still in testing phases. The other won't be launched

until later this year.

EchoStar representatives did not return calls by press time.