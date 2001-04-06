FCC kills request for net election inquiry

The FCC on Friday denied a request filed by a Washington law firm to investigate the networks' inaccurate election projections last November.

"The mere fact that the networks incorrectly projected that Al Gore would receive Florida's electoral votes is not a sufficient basis to initiate such an investigation," the FCC said.

The law firm, Smithwick & Belendiuk, last November asked the FCC to determine whether the networks relied only on Voter News Service, and whether there were financial motivations for eliminating other sources. The firm also asked whether the news intentionally distorted to achieve higher ratings and if the erroneous reports were politically motivated.

- Paige Albiniak