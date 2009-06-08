FCC Issues Weekend Email Alerts as DTV Date Approaches

The FCC continued its countdown to June 12 over the weekend, issuing two e-mail alerts on Saturday and Sunday as it counts down to the new, and final, hard date for TV stations to transition to all-digital.

The alerts dealt with the need for both bowtie and rabbit-ear antennas to pick up a digital signal from stations in the UHF and VHF bands (Saturday's alert), and advice about battery-powered sets and converter boxes given the start of hurricane season.

The FCC's advice for powering those portable TV's included rechargeable battery packs, car battery adapters, and small generators.

The FCC is issuing daily alerts through the transition to both educate viewers directly and to get news outlets to relay the message. The FCC also got a letter from Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller (D-WVA) Friday calling on the FCC and other agencies to make sure they were doing all they could to help viewers who might have problems with boxes, antennas and other issues.