FCC issues 11 principles for serving the public interest

The FCC last week outlined 11 principles broadcasters should follow to ensure that they are serving the public interest, as terms of their broadcast licenses require. The FCC issued the report in response to letter last May from Senators John McCain (R-Ariz.), Joseph Lieberman (D-Conn.), Robert Byrd (D-W.Va.) and Sam Brownback (R-Kan.) pointing out the "declining standards of broadcast television."

Among the principles: local issue-oriented programming, PSAs, and enriching children. The FCC also provided the senators with a report on an FCC rule that requires broadcasters to provide three hours of children's educational television programming a week. The report finds that broadcasters air a weekly average of four hours but preempt it too often and don't publicize it enough.