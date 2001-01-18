FCC issues 11 commendments

The FCC on Thursday outlined eleven principles broadcasters should follow to ensure they are serving the public interest, as terms of their broadcast licenses require.

The FCC issued the report in response to letter last May from four Senators-John McCain (R-Ariz.), Joseph Lieberman (D-Conn.), Robert Byrd (D-W. Va.) and Sam Brownback (R-Kansas)-pointing out the "declining standards of broadcast television." The eleven principles the FCC lists cover many hot-button topics broadcasters face.

They are: local issue-oriented programming, public service announcements, communications with communities, enriching children, protecting children, enhancing democracy, airing disaster and emergency information, consumer privacy, disabilities access, and technology and the public interest.

The FCC also provided the Senators with a report on an FCC rule that requires broadcasters to provide three hours of children's television each week. The report finds that broadcasters are airing a weekly average of four hours of kids' programming, but that they are preempting the programming too often and not publicizing it enough.

- Paige Albiniak