FCC to Issue Spectrum Comment Request

An FCC spokesman confirms that the commission will be

issuing a public notice on spectrum "soon."

While the spokesperson would not comment on specifics of the

request for comment, a source says it essentially covers much of the same

territory broadband advisor Blair Levin covered in conversations with

broadcasters, the wireless industry and Wall Street about how to reclaim

spectrum, including broadcast spectrum, for wireless use.

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski continues the drumbeat for

more spectrum for wireless, making the point again Dec.1 in an interview on CNBC.

According to sources familiar with the conversations, Levin

has talked with broadcasters about a number of possibilities, including

aggregating channels on less spectrum, where they could deliver a

standard-definition signal over-the-air but an HD signal over cable or

satellite.

But broadcasters have been very public in their pushback,

saying they need over-the-air HD and their full complement of spectrum to give

viewers the signal they demand and deserve, as well as to deliver mobile TV and

multicast channels. Theyhave also argued that the spectrum is crucial to getting full value for theirsignals in retransmission consent negotiations.

News Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch told a Federal TradeCommission workshop audience Dec. 1 that mobile was a big part of his TVstations' digital plans, as well as possibly being a delivery mechanism for

newspaper content.