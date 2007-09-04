FCC to Hold Chicago Hearing at PUSH Headquarters

The Federal Communications Commission released the details for its Sept. 20 media-ownership hearing in Chicago. It will be the fifth of a planned six media-ownership hearings the commission is holding as part of a now years-long review of its rules.

The hearing will start at 4 p.m. and go until 11 p.m. and will be held at the headquarters of the Rev. Jessie Jackson's Operation PUSH at 930 East 50th St. The FCC has been holding the hearings in the late afternoon and evening to make it easier for working folk to attend and speal their mind, according to an FCC spokeswoman.

Jackson has called the media-ownership debate a civil-rights issue, saying that control over the media means control over the national agenda.

The FCC has already held hearings in Los Angeles (Oct. 3, 2006); Nashville, Tenn. (Dec. 11, 2006); Harrisburg, Pa. (Feb. 23, 2007); and Tampa-St. Petersburg, Fla. (April 30).

It has yet to announce the location of its sixth and final ownership hearing.

The agency is also holding hearings on broadcast localism, including a recent hearing in Maine.