FCC Hits Road for DTV Outreach

FCC commissioners continue to talk up the DTV transition with visits and interviews as the countdown to the Feb. 17 analog cut-off enters the home stretch.

FCC Chairman Kevin Martin is heading to Ohio and Indiana for DTV outreach events, the FCC says. He has scheduled three stops in Indiana Jan. 5--Greenwood, Fort Wayne, and South Bend--followed by three more in Ohio--Cincinnati, Dayton and Columbus, on Jan. 6. Those are all analog-heavy markets (more than 100,000 analog-only homes) that the FCC identified as in need of some FCC TLC.

Also scheduled to press the flesh for DTV, at least electronically, is fellow Republican Commissioner Robert McDowell, who has scheduled a pair of Jan. 5 interviews with Washington-area TV stations WUSA-TV and WJLA-TV. McDowell has already made several road trips, including to Alaska, to carry the message about DTV preparedness.

On the Democratic side, Commissioner Jonathan Adelstein will be in San Diego Jan. 6 for a DTV transition town hall meeting at a local library.