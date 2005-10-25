FCC Helps Hurricane-Hit Media

As it did for Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, the FCC is providing relief to cable systems and broadcast operations in Florida damaged by Hurricane Wilma.

The FCC said Tuesday it would expedite requests for temporary facilities or modifications and allow TV stations to erect temporary antennas without prior FCC approval.

It will also waive the notification deadlines for such quick fixes, and extend the deadlines for informing the FCC that a station has gone dark.