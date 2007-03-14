FCC Heads To Tampa for Next Ownership Hearing

The FCC has announced the fourth public hearing on its review of media ownership rules.

The hearing will be held in Tampa-St. Petersburg, Fla., on April 30. There were no details of time and place, though the FCC has given six weeks notice of the hearing. The commission was criticized for short lead times for information on its last hearing.

The FCC plans another four hearings on ownership and has been picking geographically diverse locations. Its first three were held in Los Angeles, Nashville, and Harrisburg, Pa.

FCC Chairman Kevin Martin said Wednesday that he is being pitched Chicago for one of the remaining locations.

The FCC is reviewing its ownership rules under orders of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit and a standing congressional directive to review all its rules.