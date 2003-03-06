FCC to hash out cap's fate

Federal Communications Commission staff will leave it to the big bosses to

make the politically charged decision of whether to retain or raise the

35 percent cap on TV-household reach.

Media Bureau Chief Ken Ferree told reporters Thursday that his team will not

make a formal recommendation on the fate of the cap.

"There are strong arguments on both sides, and it could go either way," he

said.

His reluctance to make the call indicated that the TV-reach limit is among

the most contentious issues of the FCC's media-ownership review, which is also

examining local broadcast-ownership limits, restrictions on media cross-ownership

and the dual-network rule.

Unlike other rules, debate of the 35 percent cap has split the broadcast

industry.

The large broadcast networks have made elimination of the rule their top

priority, while affiliate groups and independent stations are fighting just as

hard to keep the networks from getting larger and more powerful.

Supporters of the cap predicted that the lack of Media Bureau recommendation to

increase it increases chances that the commissioners will keep the current

limit.

Opponents questioned whether retention can be defended in court without a staff

analysis supporting the cap.