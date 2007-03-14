FCC Has Addressed DTV Public-Interest Obligations, Says Martin

FCC Chairman Kevin Martin told the House Telecommunications & Internet Subcommittee Wednesday that the commission has already addressed a number of questions raised in a 1999 notice of inquiry on possible new DTV public-interest obligations.

He was asked by subcommittee Chairman Ed Markey when the commission would conclude that proceeding, but Martin pointed out that it had been a notice of inquiry, not a proposal of rules.

He said the commission had already addressed some of the issues piecemeal, including by extending analog public-interest obligations to digital TV and by coming up with new DTV kids TV rules.

He said that the commission could produce a report on the status of those issues if the subcommittee wanted it but that the remaining issue was whether broadcasters would be required to carry minimum quantities of certain content, which he was not sure was necessary.

Markey did not ask for the report but did ask him to conclude the proceeding by the end of the year.

