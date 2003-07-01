FCC to grant 4K+ FM-translator permits

The Federal Communications Commission said Tuesday that it plans to issue

permits for 4,486 FM translators.

The licenses would cover applications for which there are no competing

requests and would allow either new translators or major modifications to

existing facilities.

Translators allow stations to extend their signals beyond their communities

of license, filling gaps in signal coverage.

The potential grantees have already filed short-form applications notifying

the FCC of their intent to seek the permits, and they must now file more

detailed long-form applications by Aug. 29 that will be used to determine their

ultimate qualification.

There are 2,000 groups of competing applications that must be resolved by

settlement or auction. A date for those actions has not been

set.