FCC to grant 4K+ FM-translator permits
The Federal Communications Commission said Tuesday that it plans to issue
permits for 4,486 FM translators.
The licenses would cover applications for which there are no competing
requests and would allow either new translators or major modifications to
existing facilities.
Translators allow stations to extend their signals beyond their communities
of license, filling gaps in signal coverage.
The potential grantees have already filed short-form applications notifying
the FCC of their intent to seek the permits, and they must now file more
detailed long-form applications by Aug. 29 that will be used to determine their
ultimate qualification.
There are 2,000 groups of competing applications that must be resolved by
settlement or auction. A date for those actions has not been
set.
