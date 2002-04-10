FCC gives NBC go-ahead on Telemundo

The Federal Communications Commission said Wednesday that it would give NBC one

year to sell KVEA(TV), an independent TV station in Corona, Calif., that the

network acquired from Telemundo Communications Group Inc.

When NBC purchased Hispanic television group Telemundo last fall, it gained

11 full-power TV stations and 17 low-power and translator stations, which NBC

added to its 13 full-power and two low-power and translator stations.

To remain in compliance with FCC rules, NBC knew it needed to divest one of

the three stations it now owns in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, the FCC gave NBC permission to hold on to NBC's KNBC-TV (NBC

4) and two stations it is purchasing from Telemundo: KWHY-TV (TEL 22) and KVEA

(TV), while NBC seeks a buyer for KVEA.

Concurrently, the FCC denied a request from Paxson Communications Corp. asking the

commission to forbid NBC from buying the Telemundo stations.

Paxson was upset when NBC bought Telemundo because NBC's subsequent

television station ownership would make it impossible, under current FCC rules,

for NBC to eventually own Paxson, in which NBC has a 32 percent

stake.