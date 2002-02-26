FCC gets tougher on indecency
Broadcasters appear likely to face a tougher standard on indecency
complaints.
Unless a station can refute a complainant's description of an allegedly
indecent program, that version will be presumed correct, Federal Communications
Commission Enforcement Bureau chief David Solomon told attendees of the National
Association of Broadcasters' state conference Monday.
He denied that the FCC's tougher stand is a backdoor route to forcing
stations to keep tapes or transcripts of their broadcasts. 'There's no
requirement to keep tapes,' Solomon said.
He also denied that the commission is tightening its indecency enforcement on
broadcasters, adding, 'People are looking for trends when they're not
necessarily there.'
Still, broadcasters said, the decision to pursue complaints not accompanied
by a tape or transcript may force stations to archive
broadcasts.
