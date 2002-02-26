FCC gets tougher on indecency

Broadcasters appear likely to face a tougher standard on indecency

complaints.

Unless a station can refute a complainant's description of an allegedly

indecent program, that version will be presumed correct, Federal Communications

Commission Enforcement Bureau chief David Solomon told attendees of the National

Association of Broadcasters' state conference Monday.

He denied that the FCC's tougher stand is a backdoor route to forcing

stations to keep tapes or transcripts of their broadcasts. 'There's no

requirement to keep tapes,' Solomon said.

He also denied that the commission is tightening its indecency enforcement on

broadcasters, adding, 'People are looking for trends when they're not

necessarily there.'

Still, broadcasters said, the decision to pursue complaints not accompanied

by a tape or transcript may force stations to archive

broadcasts.