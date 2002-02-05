FCC gets rural-rollout review
As policymakers struggle to find ways to encourage the rollout of broadband
Internet services to rural and other high-cost areas, executives from seven
cable companies briefed Federal Communications Commission members and staff
Monday on their companies' efforts to bring high-speed-data services to
customers outside of metropolitan areas.
The executives told the commissioners continuing the rollout depended on a
stable regulatory environment.
Translated into specific policy issues, the cable executives' message was a
plea for regulators to resist expanding broadcasters' digital-carriage rights
and to keep cable providers free of open-access requirements.
Each executive detailed his company's efforts to date.
Mediacom Communications Corp., for example, invested $280 million in 2001 to
bring broadband services to its 1.6 million customers, 85 percent of which are
in franchises with fewer than 2,000 subscribers in communities in 23
states.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.