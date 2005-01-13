FCC General Counsel Exits

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Michael Powell was effusive in his praise of outgoing general counsel John Rogovin Thursday.

Rogovin is exiting to become a partner in the communications law firm of Wilmer, Cutler, Pickering, Hale & Dore.

Calling Rogovin the best general counsel in the commission's history, Powell said the commission was losing "an extraordinary asset" who would be "sorely missed."

On hand to measure the shoes he would have to fill was Deputy General Counsel Austin Schlick, who Powell introduced as Rogovin's successor, currently as acting general counsel.

