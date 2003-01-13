FCC gang heads to Big Apple
Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell and commissioner
Jonathan Adelstein are the latest FCC members to confirm their attendance at the
media-ownership forum at Columbia Law School Jan. 16 in New York.
Powell is committed for at least the morning session, which means he will be
there for "Comments by FCC Commissioners and Invited Dignitaries" (though just
who is commenting has yet to be determined), "The Media Ownership Rules:
Overview and Legal Issues," and "News, Information & Civic Discourse."
Also penned in are commissioners Kevin Martin and Michael Copps, as well as
Media Bureau chief Ken Ferree.
Fifth Commissioner Kathleen Abernathy is a penciled
probable.
