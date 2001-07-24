FCC gains time on spectrum allocation

The FCC has received a reprieve from its July 31 deadline for identifying spectrum that can be reallocated to make room for "third generation" wireless technology and is asking Congress to relax the Sept. 2002 deadline for auctioning new 3G spectrum.

Commerce Department and FCC officials told lawmakers about the reallocation delay at a congressional hearing Tuesday.

Powell says the extra time is needed to better efforts of the various federal agencies participating in the reallocation effort.

