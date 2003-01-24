FCC freezes channels' maximization

The Federal Communications Commission said Friday that it would no longer accept applications

to maximize analog- or digital-TV coverage areas on channels 60 through 69.

The commission said it will waive the freeze on applications in cases where

it is necessary to resolve interference or mutual

exclusivity conflicts or to serve the public interest, and then only as determined on a case-by-case basis.

Pending applications as of Jan. 24 will continue to be processed.

The FCC is planning to auction the channels for new services, and it said

preventing further signal maximization on the band will make it easier to turn

over unencumbered spectrum to the winners.