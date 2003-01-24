FCC freezes channels' maximization
The Federal Communications Commission said Friday that it would no longer accept applications
to maximize analog- or digital-TV coverage areas on channels 60 through 69.
The commission said it will waive the freeze on applications in cases where
it is necessary to resolve interference or mutual
exclusivity conflicts or to serve the public interest, and then only as determined on a case-by-case basis.
Pending applications as of Jan. 24 will continue to be processed.
The FCC is planning to auction the channels for new services, and it said
preventing further signal maximization on the band will make it easier to turn
over unencumbered spectrum to the winners.
