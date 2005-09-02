FCC Frees Noncoms To Carry Commercial Feeds

The FCC Friday said it would allow noncommercial stations in New Orleans to carry commercial material.

The move was to allow them to rebroadcast life-saving information from commercial news operations in the area.

The FCC issued a public notice suspending the rules that prevent noncom radio and TV stations so that it could "help facilitate the cooperative efforts of broadcasters to disseminate information with the limited broadcast facilities that are currently operational."

The temporary exemption from "broadcasting promotional announcements or commercial matter on behalf of for-profit entities," expires Nov. 1.

