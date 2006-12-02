FCC Firms Up Nashville Plans

The FCC has firmed up plans for its second of a half-dozen media ownership hearings it is holding as it reviews its rules at the direction of Congress and a federal appeals court.

The Dec. 11 hearing in Nashville--home state of commisisoner Deborah Taylor Tate--will be 1 p.m. at Belmont University.

Public participation will be on a first-come, first-served basis, with two panels, one on the music industry, the second on issues affecting the Nashville market.

The FCC has not released a list of panelists.