FCC Firms Up Nashville Plans
The FCC has firmed up plans for its second of a half-dozen media ownership hearings it is holding as it reviews its rules at the direction of Congress and a federal appeals court.
The Dec. 11 hearing in Nashville--home state of commisisoner Deborah Taylor Tate--will be 1 p.m. at Belmont University.
Public participation will be on a first-come, first-served basis, with two panels, one on the music industry, the second on issues affecting the Nashville market.
The FCC has not released a list of panelists.
