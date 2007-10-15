FCC Fines WSMV for Reporting Violations

The Federal Communications Commission proposed fining Meredith's WSMV-TV Nashville, Tenn., $10,000 for violating reporting requirements for children's-programming information.

In seeking its license renewal, the station conceded that it was missing about three years’ worth of information on its compliance with kids’-programming limits and other children's-TV-reporting requirements.

The FCC concluded that the violations were "willful and repeated" and proposed the baseline amount of $10,000.

The commission also admonished -- an official warning -- but did not fine Ion Media Networks' WPPX (TV) Philadelphia for lesser kids’-TV-reporting violations.