FCC Fines Toys “R” Us, Value City
The Federal Communications Commission proposed fining two retailers almost $500,000 combined for failing to label their analog-only TVs.
Stores are required by the FCC to label any such sets to warn customers that they will not work, at least for receiving full-power TV stations, without being hooked up to cable or a converter box.
The FCC Monday proposed fining Toys “R” Us $248,000 and Value City $216,000 for "willfully and repeatedly" violating the labeling requirement.
Stores are not longer allowed to import or ship sets without digital-TV tuners, but they can still sell inventory off the shelf so long as they let buyers know what they are -- and aren't -- getting.
Value City received two previous warning for failing to label. The labels must be in large-enough type to be visible and placed in proximity to the sets.
Toys “R” Us was given eight warnings, according to the FCC.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.