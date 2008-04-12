FCC Fines Retailers, DTV Suppliers

The FCC levied more than $6 million in fines on retailers and equipment companies for violating its rules on digital-TV-set labeling, prohibitions on shipping sets with analog-only tuners and requirements that new TVs work with the V-chip system.

Among those penalized for not labeling sets already on the shelves that had analog-only tuners were Sears ($1,096,000), Circuit City ($712,000), Fry's Electronics ($384,000), Target ($296,000), Best Buy ($280,000) and CompUSA ($168,000).