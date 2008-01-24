FCC Fines More Stations for Filing Failures

The Federal Communications Commission proposed fining two TV stations a total of $23,000 for violating its rules on maintaining public files.

NBC/Telemundo's WNJU Linden, N.J., took the biggest hit, a proposed $13,000 fine for not filing reports on its kids' TV programming and the issues of public importance it covered, as well as not publicizing the existence and whereabouts of some public files. The station said it took steps to make sure it didn't happen again.

The FCC proposed fining KWTV TV Oklahoma City $10,000 for its lapse. While the station said it filed all of its kids' programming reports, it failed to publicize them, although it added that if anyone called looking for them, they were told where they could be found.

The FCC, which has been cracking down on public file violations, was not appeased in either instance.