FCC Finds More Analog Signal Loss Than Initially Predicted

The FCC says more stations than it previously thought would lose at last 2% of their analog viewers when they make the switch to digital June 12.

The FCC initially concluded that 319 stations would lose more than 2% of their analog viewers (stations are also picking up new viewers with digital) as their coverage areas change slightly. That loss triggers an FCC requirement to inform viewers on-air with "geographically specific" information on impending signal losses.

But the FCC Friday said that after recalculation based on new maps and data, 19 of those stations actually didn't have to run the on-air info, while an additional 55 will have to, for a net 355 stations now losing more than 2% of their former analog audience.

It said it planned to release the maps sometime Friday.

According to an FCC spokesman, the FCC has called the newly affected 55 stations, which have to start informing viewers ASAP, starting no later than Monday, June 8, and at least once a day.

The FCC also said that any stations on the new list of 55 that plan to reduce that service loss below 2% on June 13, the first day of all-digital transmission, should let the commission know so they can be taken off the list.