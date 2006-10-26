FCC Fee Change Kicks In
Communications law firm Garvey Schubert Barer reminds us that as of Oct. 17, the FCC’s filing fees were boosted per a biennial cost-of-living adjustment.
The new fees are: assignment/transfer TV/AM/FM, $895; minor change TV/AM/FM, $895; TV license, $270; FM license, $185; AM license, $585; directional AM antenna, $675; directional FM antenna, $565; ownership report, AM/FM/TV, $60; call sign, $90.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.