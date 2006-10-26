FCC Fee Change Kicks In

Communications law firm Garvey Schubert Barer reminds us that as of Oct. 17, the FCC’s filing fees were boosted per a biennial cost-of-living adjustment.

The new fees are: assignment/transfer TV/AM/FM, $895; minor change TV/AM/FM, $895; TV license, $270; FM license, $185; AM license, $585; directional AM antenna, $675; directional FM antenna, $565; ownership report, AM/FM/TV, $60; call sign, $90.